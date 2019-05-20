Christina Anstead Begins a New Chapter With 'Christina on the Coast'

With a booming design business, a new husband, a blended family with four kids and a baby boy on the way, real estate expert and designer Christina Anstead, who first gained fame as the co-star of the hit series Flip or Flop, takes the driver’s seat in her new HGTV docuseries Christina on the Coast, premiering on Thursday, May 23.

The series highlights Christina as she gives clients luxe spaces filled with distinctive design elements and cool SoCal style. Christina starts each episode cruising along the Pacific Coast Highway in a top-down convertible, celebrating a new life that started with her engagement and wedding to Ant Anstead, star of the MotorTrend series Wheeler Dealers.

The series also features the couple’s search to find a perfect home for their growing family.

“You may know me from flipping houses,” said Christina. “But there’s a lot more sides to me than that. I’m a mom with a new business venture, a new man and a new point of view. I’m helping people create beautiful new spaces to spend time with their families. There is something wonderful about reinventing someone’s world.”

In the series opener, Christina takes on the most personal project of her career—an extensive home renovation for her childhood friend, Cassie Zebisch. Christina modernizes the home’s kitchen and living areas and, as a special surprise for Cassie, designs a quintessential outdoor patio for hanging with friends.

The season also includes a special episode where Christina and Ant give their pool a full makeover and transform their backyard into an outdoor paradise. A refreshing oasis with a tube water slide, outdoor kitchen, bar and hot tub is just the beginning of a spectacular outdoor haven.

Christina on the Coast, Series Premiere, Thursday, May 23, 9/8c, HGTV