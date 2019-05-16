Elizabeth Gilbert, David Brooks & More Join Oprah for 'Super Soul Sunday'

Season 10 of the three-time Emmy award-winning series Super Soul Sunday premieres Sunday, May 19 on OWN.

This season will feature thought-provoking, in-depth interviews with New York Times bestselling author, columnist and political commentator David Brooks, author and activist Sister Joan Chittister, and contemporary theologian, mystic and author Father Richard Rohr. Also on deck are international bestselling author Elizabeth Gilbert and Holocaust survivor, psychologist and author Dr. Edith Eva Eger.

Read on for a Breakdown of Season 10 Episodes:

David Brooks: The Quest for a Moral Life

Sunday, May 19 at 11 AM ET/PT

Oprah Winfrey sits down with New York Times bestselling author, columnist and political commentator David Brooks about his new book The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life. In this episode, David explains there are two metaphorical mountains we must climb to live a moral life. He describes The First Mountain life which is self-centered vs. the Second Mountain as a life that is others-centered. David provides insight on how our culture operates from The First Mountain perspective by shaping us to be individualistic, but that it is the community approach to life where joy can be found. David also shares how his own suffering led him to discover a deeper spiritual and connected life.

Sister Joan Chittister: The Time Is Now

Sunday, May 26 at 11 AM ET/PT

In this episode of “Super Soul Sunday,” Oprah Winfrey talks with author and activist Sister Joan Chittister to discuss her newest book, The Time Is Now: A Call For Uncommon Courage. In a powerful conversation, Sister Joan defines what it means to be a prophet in today's modern world and challenges us to combat complacency and apathy in our own lives. She outlines the key steps we can all take to lift America (and the world) out of its current state of polarization and political disarray. Rather than wait for others to solve the problems of inequality, injustice and poverty, Sister Joan explains why it is both our moral and spiritual responsibility to take action ourselves, and make the world a better place for all.

Father Richard Rohr: The Universal Christ

Sunday, June 2 at 11 AM ET/PT

Oprah Winfrey speaks with contemporary theologian, mystic and author Father Richard Rohr to discusses his new book, The Universal Christ: How a Forgotten Reality Can Change Everything We See, Hope For, and Believe. A Franciscan priest for more than 40 years and founder of The Center for Action and Contemplation in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Father Rohr shares why he believes the essential function of religion is to radically connect humanity with the world around us, and why “Christ” is another name for everything. He also explains true enlightenment as looking out from oneness and how these realizations can transform the way we live in our everyday world.

Elizabeth Gilbert: City of Girls

Sunday, June 9 at 11 AM ET/PT

International bestselling author of the phenomenon Eat Pray Love, Elizabeth Gilbert, returns to Super Soul Sunday to discuss her latest novel, City of Girls. Set in New York City during the 1940s, the epic story follows 19-year-old Vivian Morris as she comes of age during World War II and follows her all the way through 2010. Elizabeth says Vivian’s quest to find her authentic self and challenge the societal expectations of the time mirrors her own life story. She explains why she believes in the importance of creating work that inspires women to be their authentic selves. In a candid and emotional conversation, Elizabeth also shares an update on her personal life, sharing how she finds peace and healing after the death of her best friend and partner, Rayya Elias.

Dr. Edith Eva Eger: The Choice

Sunday, June 16 at 11 AM ET/PT

Oprah Winfrey talks to Holocaust survivor, psychologist and author, Dr. Edith Eva Eger, about her international bestselling book The Choice: Embrace the Possible. In a gripping discussion, Dr. Eger shares how her traumatic experience in Auschwitz, losing both her parents, shaped her life, her philosophies and her work as a clinical psychologist. At 91, she reminds us what courage looks like in the worst of times. Dr. Eger helps us to understand that our circumstances don’t define what makes us free and that being free is a choice we must make every day. Dr. Eger shares her healing process and how serving others in her work as a psychologist helped her to formulate a healthy relationship with her own trauma. She openly shares her grief and resilience in hopes that others begin to embrace what is possible for their own lives.

