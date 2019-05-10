'Grey's Anatomy' Ups Three to Series Regulars for Season 16

Three doctors aren't going anywhere on Grey's Anatomy.

Recurring stars Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli, and Greg Germann have been promoted to series regulars for Season 16, Deadline reported Friday after ABC announced the medical drama was renewed for two seasons.

"Chris, Jake, and Greg have been recurring for us as guest stars and have popped as fan favorites," showrunner Krista Vernoff said. "We are excited to continue revealing their characters and we are beyond thrilled to welcome them to the Grey's Anatomy family."

Germann's Thomas Koracick and Borelli's Levi "Glasses" Schmitt have been part of the Grey's world since Season 14, while Carmack's Atticus Lincoln was introduced in Season 15. Each has become a key part of Grey Sloan — and yes, that means with a significant romantic entanglement.

Koracick is involved with Teddy (Kim Raver), but she's having Owen's (Kevin McKidd) baby and has realized she's in love with him.

Schmitt is involved in the show's first same-sex relationship featuring two men with Nico Kim (Alex Landi), though things are currently rocky between the two after Nico's mistake in the OR led to the death of a patient.

Link and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) are currently in a casual relationship, but he wants it to be more.

