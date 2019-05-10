First Look: 'Krypton' Unleashes Lobo for Season 2! (VIDEO)

When Syfy's Krypton re-orbits our screens this summer, Season 2 is bringing with it one of DC Comic's broadest characters, Lobo. And he's a lot.

Created back in 1983, the alien bounty hunter was at first a straight-up villain who mostly faded out. That is, until the mid-'90s, when he was reimagined as a spoofy take on that era's clenched-jaw anti-heroes like The Punisher and Wolverine. Despite his wildly comical bent, all motorcycle gear, cusses and spikes, the fans fell for him.

'Krypton': Get Your First Look at the Long-Awaited Season 2! (VIDEO) Seg is stuck in space, Doomsday is looming and Zod is in control. Yeah, we need a hero more than ever.

Now, he's getting his first-ever live-action incarnation in the form of Emmett J. Scanlan on the decidedly more grounded Krypton and we can happily report that this Lobo one crazy but lovable sunnofabastich.

"A lot of that comes down to the scripts and the world I’ve been given permission to play in," notes the Irish actor. "A lot of it comes down to my cast mates and the crew, feeding off each other’s energies. And all of that comes from the top. It’s a beautifully run ship."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Calling showrunner Cam Welsh "a sublime friend to have, a confidant who puts his trust in you," Scanlan says he was free to "go places not even planned...so if our Lobo is likable, it’s because of those people."

As for how he's introduced, we can only say that Lobo shows up in the last place Seg (Cameron Cuffe) or Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos) would imagine and immediately attempts to capture them. Why? "Apart from them being pretty?" laughs Scanlan when asked to explain the goth mercenary's motive. "They have something that Lobo wants. Lobo is here to collect and he always collects."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

And he always bounces back! As you can see in that clip, Lobo tends to lose parts of himself. But thankfully (for him and only him), he's packing some regenerative powers that will likely come into play as the season progresses. "I can’t tell ye how he factors into everything, but rest assured, you’ll find him gnawing at the marrow of any storyline within pissing range, especially ones that aren’t his own. He loves doing that. Lobo is all about Lobo."

So are we.

Krypton, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, June 12, 10/9c, Syfy