Ellen DeGeneres to Stick With Talk Show for Now

"All good things must come to an end" is a statement most can agree with, but when it comes to Ellen, fans aren't ready to say goodbye, and neither is the host.

Ellen DeGeneres put fans' minds at ease during a recent FYC panel for her Netflix special Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable. The comedian spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the future of her beloved talk show.

After an interview with The New York Times earlier this year fans were left to question the show's future when DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi noted that she could do more standup and acting if she stopped the show. But DeGeneres doesn't have an end date in mind.

"Yeah, of course. I think that whenever I'm tired. I think that whenever the show is a little rough to do," she said of one day wrapping the show. "I'll know when it's the end. I'll know when I feel it. And I don't feel that right now, so we'll see how long I go. But you know, I didn't think I'd go 16 years. This is crazy. I mean, most shows don't."

DeGeneres began her daytime show back in 2003 and is on five days a week for fans to tune in. Of course, there's pressure to live up to her TV persona that's sometimes difficult.

"Everybody warned me that it's a different thing than being in a sitcom or being an actor, because people know you as a character or they see you once a week [on a sitcom]," she said. "But when you're on TV every single day, you're in their living room and they think they know you. So people have preconceived ideas and impressions of who I am. And you know, I can't really live up to all that. I just try to be exactly who I am and show who I am honestly, every day, but I had no idea it was going to be that that impactful."

As for her plans following the end of her show someday, DeGeneres said, "I think once I'm done with the talk show, I'm not somebody that needs to be on stage and in front of the camera all the time. I'm happy to step back when I'm done," she revealed. "So once I'm done with the talk show, I think then you'll see me do standup once once in a while and that's it."

So while fans can continue to enjoy her talk-show for now, DeGeneres does have plans for her future in entertainment, it just isn't clear when those future plans will take root.

