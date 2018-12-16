Ellen & Bruce! Two Stage Shows You Can Stream Very Soon on Netflix

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable

Available Dec. 18, Netflix



After a 15-year absence from the stand-up scene, Ellen DeGeneres returns to the format that launched her to fame back in the 1980s. Details of the highly anticipated special — taped at Seattle’s Benaroya Hall — remain under wraps, but in her past acts, the daytime host has riffed on everything from movie theater etiquette to coming out of the closet.

Springsteen on Broadway

Available Dec. 16, Netflix

With tickets selling for up to $850 a pop, Bruce Springsteen’s Great White Way show wasn’t exactly an affordable night at the theater. Luckily, the Boss brings his acclaimed hit to the streaming service so everyone can enjoy.