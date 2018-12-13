Could 'Ellen' Be Coming to an End? Ellen DeGeneres Speaks Out on the Possibility

Over the last 15 years, Ellen DeGeneres has been welcomed into homes every afternoon on her talk show Ellen, but that could soon change.

As DeGeneres prepares to release her Netflix stand-up special, Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable,on December 18, she's speaking out candidly about her future with the daytime series and hinting at her possible exit.

According to The New York Times, DeGeneres goes back and forth on the idea, as she's torn between the advice of wife Portia de Rossi and brother Vance DeGeneres. While Vance wishes for his sister to continue the daytime hit to continue sending out inspiration, de Rossi would like to see Ellen focus on other creative outlets.

"She gets mad when my brother tells me I can’t stop," DeGeneres said about the predicament, while de Rossi chimed in that, "I just think she’s such a brilliant actress and stand-up that it doesn’t have to be this talk show for her creativity. There are other things she could tackle."

DeGeneres' new Netflix special is definitely a step in that direction. "I wanted to show all of me," she said of the project. "The talk show is me, but I’m also playing a character of a talk-show host. There’s a tiny, tiny bit of difference."

"She’s just a bit more complicated than she appears on the show," de Rossi agreed. "There’s more range of emotion."

Thankfully, DeGeneres isn't going anywhere anytime soon as she's signed onto the show through the summer of 2020. But the future beyond that remains unclear.

Either way, loyal fans won't have to worry as de Rossi told the Times, "I don’t see the end of her show as her career ending."

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable, Premieres Tuesday, December 18, Netflix