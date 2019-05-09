'A Christmas Carol': FX & BBC One Team Up for New Charles Dickens Adaptation

FX and BBC One are teaming up to bring Charles Dickens' classic story, A Christmas Carol, to life in a three-part adaptation.

Produced by Ridley Scott's Scott Free and Tom Hardy's Hardy Son & Baker, the project will feature a star-studded cast. Guy Pearce (L.A. Confidential) will portray Ebenezer Scrooge alongside Andy Serkis (Black Panther) as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire) as Jacob Marley, Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders) as Lottie, Joe Alwyn (The Favourite) as Bob Cratchit, Vinette Robinson (Doctor Who) as Mary Cratchit, Rutger Hauer, Kayvan Novak and Lenny Rush.

The unique and original take on Dickens' classic holiday ghost story will be written for the screen by Steven Knight (Taboo, Peaky Blinders) and directed by Nick Murphy (The Awakening).

"This Production of A Christmas Carol will respectfully present what we believe to be a timely interpretation of a timeless story," Knight said of the impending project. Knight also serves as executive producer alongside Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, Kate Crowe and Mona Qureshi.

"We are incredibly proud to join the BBC in this latest creative venture, which builds on our expansive programming partnership to bring the best in television to audiences in the U.S. and U.K.," said President of Original Programming at FX Networks and FX Production, Eric Schrier.

"Charles Dickens' classics, including A Christmas Carol, are timeless tales that have been reimagined generation after generation. We couldn't imagine a better team to undertake this enormous task than Steven Knight, Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, and their formidable production companies," Schrier continued.

Controller of BBC Drama, Piers Wenger added, "We're incredibly excited that filming has begun on Steve Knight's brilliant interpretation of A Christmas Carol, with Nick Murphy directing a phenomenal cast in what promises to be an iconic version of the classic tale."

A Christmas Carol is the first of many Dickens adaptations commissioned by Wenger and Director of BBC Content, Charlotte Moore. As of now, A Christmas Carol is slated to air on FX in December.

A Christmas Carol, TBA, FX