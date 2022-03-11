Where to Watch ‘The Batman’ Stars on TV

The Batman may be winning viewers over at the box office, but many of its accomplished stars are also successful TV performers.

Whether it’s sci-fi hits like Westworld, limited dramas like Big Little Lies, or a true story tale like Escape at Dannemora, The Batman stars have certainly shown their range over several TV titles. Below, we’re rounding up some of their most notable television roles and revealing where to watch them. If you haven’t seen The Batman in theaters, proceed with caution as there could be light spoilers ahead.

Big Little Lies Zoe Kravitz
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle / ©HBO / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman)

Mesmerizing as ever onscreen as The Batman‘s Catwoman, Selina Kyle, Zoë Kravitz has been entertaining viewers with her stellar TV performances over the past several years. Catching critical attention with her role in HBO‘s limited drama Big Little Lies (above), she portrayed Bonnie Carlson on the show for two seasons alongside Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, and Laura Dern. She followed up that role with Robyn “Rob” Brooks in Hulu‘s adaptation of High Fidelity, which, despite being a crowd favorite, was sadly not renewed for Season 2. You can tune into Big Little Lies on HBO Max and High Fidelity on Hulu now.

Westworld Jeffrey Wright
HBO

Jeffrey Wright (Lt. Jim Gordon)

The highly talented Jeffrey Wright kills it as Lt. Jim Gordon in The Batman as he aids in Batman’s search to uncover Gotham’s latest threat — The Riddler. While his TV and film credits are extensive, some of his most notable work in recent years includes HBO’s Westworld (above), in which he plays host Bernard Lowe; Seasons 4 and 5 of Boardwalk Empire as Valentin Narcisse; and his Emmy-winning role as Belize in Angels in America. Most recently, Wright lent his recognizable vocals to Marvel’s What If…? where he portrayed the Watcher. Westworld, Boardwalk Empire, and Angels in America are all available to stream on HBO Max, while Marvel’s What If…? is available on Disney+.

The Devil All the Time Netflix Robert Pattinson
Glen Wilson/Netflix

Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne, a.k.a. Batman)

Robert Pattinson is no stranger to brooding roles, and he captures that side of Bruce Wayne in The Batman. But there’s more to the actor than some contemplative roles as he’s diversified his credits over the years. And while Pattinson isn’t technically in any TV shows, he did recently feature in one of Netflix‘s original star-studded films, The Devil All the Time (above), alongside another superhero: Spider-Man‘s Tom Holland. Released in 2020, The Devil All the Time is Pattinson’s second Netflix original next to 2019’s The King, in which he appeared alongside Timothée Chalamet. Stream both films now on the platform.

The North Water Colin Farrell
Nick Wall/BBC Studios/AMC+

Colin Farrell (Oswald Cobblepot, a.k.a. The Penguin)

Playing one of Batman’s adversaries, Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot in The Batman, Colin Farrell is already set to star in his own HBO Max spinoff, The Penguin. But before the limited series arrives, fans can check him out in HBO’s True Detective in which he portrayed Detective Ray Velcoro for the show’s second season alongside costars like Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, Vince Vaughn, and Kelly Reilly. Most recently, the actor appeared as Henry Drax in AMC+‘s The North Water (above), an adaptation of Ian McGuire’s 2016 novel. True Detective is available to stream on HBO Max and check out The North Water on AMC+ now.

Escape at Dannemora Paul Dano
Christopher Saunders / ©Showtime / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Paul Dano (The Riddler)

Paul Dano gives audiences the goosebumps as the Riddler in The Batman, and while he may have ended up in Arkham prison by the end of the movie, the actor’s most recent TV role saw him breaking out of prison. In Showtime‘s Escape at Dannemora (above), the actor portrayed real-life criminal David Sweat, a man who famously seduced one of the prison workers who aided in his escape alongside fellow inmate Richard Matt (Benicio Del Toro). In 2016 he featured alongside Lily James in the limited series adaptation of Tolstoy’s War & Peace. You can tune into Escape at Dannemora on Showtime’s app or Prime Video, Hulu, and The Roku Channel with a Showtime subscription. Meanwhile, catch War & Peace on Acorn TV.

Dopesick Peter Sarsgaard
Hulu

Peter Sarsgaard (District Attorney Gil Colson)

Portraying one of Gotham’s crooked public figures in The Batman, Peter Sarsgaard leads a more honorable path in his most recent TV role. The actor played attorney Rick Mountcastle in Hulu’s Dopesick (above), leading the case against Purdue Pharma. Meanwhile, the actor’s other TV roles include Interrogation, The Looming Tower, and The Killing. Dopesick, The Looming Tower, and The Killing are all available to stream on Hulu, while Interrogation can be viewed on Paramount+.

Severance Season 1 John Turturro
Apple TV+

John Turturro (Carmine Falcone)

John Turturro plays Gotham baddie Carmine Falcone in the movie, lending his range of talent to the character. At the same time, he’s currently in Apple TV+‘s twisty satirical drama Severance (above) as Irving. His past television credits include HBO’s The Night Of and The Plot Against America, among many others. Stream The Night Of and The Plot Against America on HBO Max and check out Severance on Apple TV+.

A Christmas Carol FX Guy Pearce and Andy Serkis
Robert Viglasky / ©FX / Courtesy Everett Collection

Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth)

One of Hollywood’s most transformative actors, Andy Serkis kept things toned down for his performance as Bruce Wayne’s beloved butler, Alfred Pennyworth, in The Batman. While he’s had several TV gigs over the years, his most recent roles include the Ghost of Christmas Past in FX’s A Christmas Carol (above) and Mayor of Mistrinaut in Netflix’s The Letter for the King. Viewers can check out Serkis’ A Christmas Carol on Hulu and Prime Video, while The Letter for the King is streaming on Netflix.

Rebellion Barry Keoghan
Patrick Redmond/©Sundance/courtesy Everett Collection

Barry Keoghan (Unseen Arkham Prisoner)

Appearing briefly towards the end of The Batman as one of the Riddler’s fellow Arkham prisoners, Barry Keoghan is building his superhero movie resume after also appearing in Marvel’s Eternals. But before appearing in either movie, Keoghan appeared in the 2016 drama miniseries Rebellion (above) and he featured in a couple of episodes of HBO’s critically acclaimed drama Chernobyl. Keoghan is also slated to feature in the upcoming series Masters of the Air. Catch Rebellion on Netflix and stream Chernobyl on HBO Max.

