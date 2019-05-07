Joey Fatone, Nick Lachey & More Boy Banders Get Animated for 'Harvey Girls Forever' (VIDEO)

It's the crossover event of every boy band lover's dreams over on Dreamwork's Netflix animated series Harvey Girls Forever! (formerly Harvey Street Kids).

The series, which returns Friday, May 10 for a second season, is recruiting the beloved vocals of Nick Lachey (98 Degrees), Joey Fatone (*NSYNC), Joey McIntyre (New Kids on the Block), and Shawn Stockman (Boyz II Men) for a fictional boy band called Crush4U. And TV Insider has your exclusive first look at their animated counterparts!

Their role in the newest episodes will be pivotal as the Harvey Girls continue their neverending quest for fun on the block. When they encounter Crush4U, they'll never be the same.

When it comes to Crush4U, Lachey will portray Auden, Fatone plays J-Frog, McIntyre is Xaden and Stockman is Mortimer.Additionally, fans can now visit the Crush4U microsite and listen to 15 second clips of the awesome, original songs as well as download full versions. See their special turn on the show in the exclusive clip below!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Lauren Lapkus, Stephanie Lemelin and Kelly McCreary return as Harvey Girls Lotta, Audrey and Dot. Meanwhile guest stars this season include Anna Camp as Chevron, Chelsea Peretti as Maria, and Nat Faxon as Stu, along with a yet-to-be-announced surprise special guest.

Harvey Girls Forever, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, May 10, Netflix