'Outlander' Season 5 Starts Production — Go Behind the Scenes! (VIDEO)

Get ready to head to Fraser's Ridge because your favorite Outlander clan is back to work on Season 5 of the hit Starz show.

The network, which premiered its news series The Spanish Princess on Sunday night, also previewed its first look at Outlander's current production with a brand new, behind-the-scenes teaser. Luckily, we have the video for your viewing pleasure.

Watch as stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin and many more return to set in Scotland as the story of Claire (Balfe) and Jamie's (Heughan) family unfolds in the New World. Building their life in North Carolina, the Frasers are now joined full-time by their 1940s-born daughter Brianna (Skelton), her historian love Roger (Rankin), and their baby in the midst of the American Revolution.

Their exciting return in the teaser below is enough to subdue any fan suffering from the usual droughtlander between seasons. Check out the featurette and stay tuned for more details about Season 5 in the coming months!

Outlander, Season 5, TBA, Starz