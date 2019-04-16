See Jamie & Claire in 'Outlander' Season 5 First Look — Plus, Story Details Revealed! (PHOTO)

This is not a drill, Outlander fans: The first image from Season 5 has been unveiled and fan favorite couple Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) are looking more in love than ever.

Starz has announced that the latest season has begun production in Scotland as Season 5 begins filming. The latest chapter will include 12 episodes — a reduced amount in comparison to Seasons 2, 3 and 4 which were comprised of 13 episodes each, while Season 1 included 16.

The 9 Most Emotional Character Reunions From TV (PHOTOS) From Arya and Jon in the 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 premiere to Jamie and Claire in 'Outlander' Season 3.

The fifth season will be based on Diana Gabaldon's book The Fiery Cross — the fifth installment in her Outlander series, which includes eight books.

Executive producer Matthew B. Roberts said in a statement, "In Season Four, Jamie and Claire's decision to remain in the New World changes the course of their life together. After being struck by the beauty of the North Carolina wilderness — untamed and uncultivated — they choose to call it home: Fraser's Ridge. However, what is a 'dream' for some is a 'nightmare' for others."

"Being at the center of the birth of America is often a bloody and violent and heartbreaking matter," he continued. "Now, in Season Five, Jamie and Claire's duty is not only to their loved ones, but to the community of settlers forming part of the ever-increasing Clan Fraser."

Despite the impending battles ahead during the American Revolution, Jamie and Claire appear blissful in what seems to be Fraser's Ridge in a newly released photo. See the couple in the image below which is sure to relieve anyone suffering through "droughtlander."

As for what viewers can expect from the fifth season, the Fraser family's adventures continue as they navigate the ever-changing social climate of colonial America. Establishing their home was the easy part as the Frasers will be forced to protect their American dream in the back country of North Carolina during this time of "socio-political upheaval."

Unaware of where the country is headed, Claire understands that the Revolution is on the horizon, whereas the ruling class are in the dark as they attempt to squash the growing unrest that's sparked by the Regulator Movement. Will Claire and Jamie be moved to fight for their home and the people around them? The couple pray that they won't need to light the "fiery cross," which symbolizes a ancient Scottish call to arms.

It's sure to be an exciting season, but don't expect any finality, as the show's been renewed through Season 6. Stay tuned in the coming months as more details about the upcoming season are released. Until then, enjoy the new tidbits that have been unveiled so far.

Outlander, Season 5, TBA, Starz