Jordan Klepper's on the Front Lines of American Activism in Comedy Central's 'Klepper'

Jordan Klepper is not behind a desk in New York City. He’s sinking in a boat with environmental protesters in a Louisiana bayou. He’s packing moving boxes with one of the nation’s first Native American Congresswomen in New Mexico and he’s posting bail at the Fulton County Jail. He is on the front lines of America’s push for change.

Punctuated with his self-deprecating wit and lots of way-harder-than-I-thought reality checks, the all-new immersive documentary series Klepper debuts Thurday, May 9. The premiere episode features Klepper getting body-slammed by a vet dealing with PTSD in Texas.

“As I learned from middle school basketball, you only experience so much from the sidelines,” said Klepper. “Riding shotgun with America’s resistors, contrarians and dreamers, I saw firsthand our country’s fighting spirit. Affecting real change, left or right, is way harder than clicking the donate button. That being said, donate if you can, poster board doesn’t grow on trees.”

In addition to veteran care, environmental activism, and education challenges for undocumented students, Klepper will also explore veteran deportation, discrimination in the burgeoning marijuana industry, Native Americans’ struggle to gain visibility, the contemporary space-exploration landscape, and guerilla activists’ use of firearms.

Each episode is accompanied by a filmed podcast in which Klepper and series producers will discuss everything that went on in front of the camera and behind the scenes, and how their perspectives have changed as a result. Then, Jordan continues the conversation with subject-matter experts to uncover the greater implications of the issues at hand.

Klepper, Premiere, Thursday, May 9, 10:30 PM ET/PT, Comedy Central

