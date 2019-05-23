Lily James Teases the 'Four Weddings' Reunion on NBC's 'Red Nose Day'

Reunited, and it's for a feel-good cause! Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell and more than a dozen other stars of 1994's Four Weddings and a Funeral are back in a mini-sequel to that enduring rom-com, proving yet again that Comic Relief USA's Red Nose Day special is no ordinary charity event.

Celebs like Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Clarkson make heartfelt pitches tonight on behalf of children in need from Alaska to Africa, and Jane Lynch hosts a special Hollywood Game Night.

But the buzz is all about One Red Nose Day and a Wedding, which casts Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again's Lily James as Miranda — the daughter of happily unwed Charles and Carrie (Grant and MacDowell) — and Tomb Raider's Alicia Vikander as Faith, whose mother is Charles's once-besotted friend Fiona (Kristin Scott Thomas). James dishes on the new couple's nuptials.

You had the original film's writer (Richard Curtis) and director (Mike Newell) — and just two days to shoot in a London church last winter.

Lily James: It was surreal. Four Weddings is one of my favorite films of all time! I was looking out at Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell and Kristin Scott Thomas —

all of these actors I personally love who are kind of our treasures. They were all catching up with each other. I just felt grateful to be there and eavesdrop!

What touched you most about Miranda and Faith's vows?

They each remember the moment when they realized they were in love. It's just really truthful, a beautiful love story. I don't want to give anything away, but there’s also an amazing speech at the reception. And Rowan Atkinson [back as line-flubbing Father Gerald] marrying us. I just couldn't keep a straight face. He's hilarious.

Plus, singer Sam Smith performs in a cameo.

Yes, and whilst they were shooting that, I was off getting lunch! I threw my plate down on the ground, and a couple of other people and I all dashed over to the church — like we were late for a wedding!

The Red Nose Day Special, Thursday, May 23, 8/7c, NBC