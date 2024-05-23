‘Evil’s Final Scream, A Fashionable ‘Elsbeth’ Finale, Blue Angels, A Decade of Red Nose Day

The scary-funny supernatural thriller Evil begins its final season on Paramount+. The first season of Elsbeth ends with an actual whodunit while the amateur sleuth walks a fashion runway. A dazzling Prime Video documentary flies along with the Blue Angels. NBC marks 10 years of Red Nose Day with a retrospective.

Elizabeth Fisher / Paramount+

Evil

Season Premiere

The scariest thing about this delightfully berserk supernatural thriller is that it will be over after a 14-episode final season. But with its blend of humor and terror, Evil isn’t going out quietly. The show from Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight) has lost none of its sense of humor, which explains why forensic psychologist and resident skeptic Kristen (saucy Katja Herbers) laughs in the face of nemesis Leland Townsend (droll, creepy Michael Emerson) when he brags about the Antichrist he says he’s harvesting from one of her stolen eggs. “Did you ever wonder why The Omen skipped the infancy?” she taunts him. “Because that’s the real horror.” Speaking of chills, her team (including Mike Colter as hunky priest David and Aasif Mandvi as wry tech expert Ben) explores a particle accelerator that may have accidentally opened the gates of Hell. You’ll scream till you laugh—or maybe vice versa. (See the full review.)

CBS

Elsbeth

Season Finale 10/9c

For a change of pace in the Season 1 finale of the breezy procedural (also from the Kings), we’re in the dark along with Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) when an unpopular photographer is shot while shooting a fashion show. “I think I’ve lost my mojo,” Elsbeth cries when her instincts fail her for immediately intuiting a prime suspect. The fabulous Laura Benanti guest-stars as a fashion model who’s giving up the runway while divorcing her designer husband, and fellow Tony winner André de Shields appears as a fashion icon who finds an unlikely new muse in Elsbeth’s peculiar wardrobe choices. Elsbeth has good cause for being distracted: Chief Wagner (Wendell Pierce), whose good name she cleared last week, is eager to show her the door and send her back to Chicago. Elsbeth has already been renewed for Season 2, so I wouldn’t pack up the moving van just yet.

Prime Video

The Blue Angels

Streaming Premiere

Following a brief run in IMAX theaters, a dazzling documentary puts the viewer in the cockpit with the elite Navy pilots of The Blue Angels, the renowned Flight Demonstration Squadron that has electrified spectators around the world with their precision flying. Making six jets fly as one is just one of the challenges, as five new recruits join the team with three months of training to be able to execute these death-defying maneuvers.

Trae Patton / NBC

The Red Nose Day Special

Special 8/7c

Members of The Voice cast including coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay with host Carson Daly help celebrate a decade of Red Nose Day specials, raising funds to combat child poverty around the world. Highlights of an hourlong retrospective include Coldplay in a Game of Thrones musical, cast members of Love Actually participating in a Red Nose Day Actually parody, and Paul Rudd playing basketball with NBA star Blake Griffin. The special is followed by a rebroadcast of a Red Nose Day-themed episode of the game show The Wall (9/8c).

Jake Giles Netter / Max

Hacks

Nearing the end—already!— of its brilliant third season, the show-biz satire celebrates Christmas with an awkward family visit by Deborah Vance’s (Jean Smart) estranged sister Kathy (now played by Succession’s J. Smith-Cameron), while her agent Jimmy (Paul W. Downs) and assistant Kayla (Megan Stalter) track down a Hollywood legend’s eccentric family connection, played by Christopher Lloyd. In the second episode, Deborah’s visit to a progressive college campus introduces the stand-up superstar to cancel culture at the worst possible time.

Netflix

Tires

Series Premiere

A raunchy buddy/workplace comedy stars comedian Shane Gillis with co-creator Steven Gerben as the hapless last hope for Valley Forge Automative Center, an unwelcoming auto-repair shop that’s overrun by a surplus of tires they’re not sure how to sell. Maybe they could have called this one Tired, after the lame stunts Will (Gerben) keeps contriving to try to keep his dad’s business afloat, while being mercilessly teased and taunted by his slacker cousin Shane (Gillis) throughout the six-episode first season. Netflix has already ordered a second batch.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: