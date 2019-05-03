'Last Man Standing' Sneak Peek: Mike's a Secret Pinball Wizard (VIDEO)

There's only two episodes left to Last Man Standing's triumphant return season at Fox and the show is revealing a secret skill of Mike's (Tim Allen) in the May 3 episode "The Favourite."

TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the episode which sees Mike and Chuck (Jonathan Adams) getting their game on over a pinball machine that Ed (Hector Elizondo) has delivered to the office. Meanwhile, Kristin (Amanda Fuller) and Mandy (Molly McCook) become jealous when Vanessa (Nancy Travis) writes a poem for Jen (Krista Marie Yu).

In the special clip from the episode below, we see the arrival of the pinball machine mentioned above. As Ed and Kyle (Christoph Sanders) can't contain their excitment about a shipping mistake that landed it in the Outdoor Man offices, Mike approaches.

Needless to say the boss isn't thrilled by the game, "great story, get rid of it," he tells Ed after the man explained it was originally supposed to be sent to his home game room. Instead, Ed and Kyle goad Mike on into playing but when he shows a lack of enthusiasm they offer up some instructions for playing.

But Mike doesn't need any help as he blindfolds himself and proceeds to show off some wild pinball skills. See it for yourself in the clip below and don't miss how the pinball machine impacts productivity in the latest episode of Last Man Standing.

Last Man Standing, Fridays, 8/7c, Fox