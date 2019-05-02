This 'Jane the Virgin' Season 5 Theory Spells Bad News for Team Michael

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 5, Episode 6, of Jane the Virgin, "Chapter Eighty-Seven"]

Now that Michael (Brett Dier) is back in Jane's (Gina Rodriguez) life on Jane the Virgin, fans have been wondering what will happen next in the fifth and final season of the CW series. And the most recent episode, "Chapter Eighty-Seven," left viewers with an even more confusing cliffhanger.

Since Michael's return from the "dead," things have gone haywire in Jane's world — especially when it comes to her relationship with baby daddy Rafael (Justin Baldoni). And at the end of the May 1 episode, the usually-cautious Jane agreed to travel to Montana with Michael to explore their relationship now that he's no longer suffering with amnesia. At first, this seems like good news for Team Michael members, but could the decision actually be the kiss of death?

Jane's recent compulsive behavior is a sign of change for her, but Michael's also not the same guy he used to be. A trip to Montana could prove that they're no longer a perfect match.

Many fans were theorizing as much on social media after the latest installment, with some predicting that Michael and Jane will get closure on their feelings in Michael's new hometown (from when he was "Jason"). And some are saying Michael may send Jane home to Miami without him after this.

When Jane agreed to go to Montana with Michael.... #JaneTheVirgin pic.twitter.com/lWbX9Lvc0W — Canne à Sucre (@marthematia) May 2, 2019

I know for a fact 90% of the writers hate Michael. Theres just no other way #JaneTheVirgin pic.twitter.com/EvhQg4cL2g — Mimi (@hearts_glowing) May 2, 2019

Something truly tells me that Jane is going to get all of the way to Montana and by the end of the episode she’s going to realize that she’s changed too much. #JaneTheVirgin — . (@artsyfilmtype) May 2, 2019

#janethevirgin Michael: Let's go to Montana Us knowing that he's not coming back to Florida again: pic.twitter.com/5RiqafJifu — Annie (@grantstark_) May 2, 2019

Then again, if Michael stays in Montana that means viewers aren't likely to see him again for the rest of the series, and some fans are definitely not okay with that.

when Michael leaves next episode I’m leaving with him. — (@zjmrevivaI) May 2, 2019

Jane leaving michael in Montana next chapter #JaneTheVirgin pic.twitter.com/KKHzizhNUe — i wish he'd never come back (@JafaelArmy) May 2, 2019

But what do you think of this theory? Are you shipping Michael and Jane or do you think Michael will leave the show for good? Cast your vote in the poll below and don't miss Jane the Virgin, Wednesdays on The CW.

Jane the Virgin, Wednesdays, 9/8c, The CW