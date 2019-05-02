'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 6 Trailer: Meet Sarge, the Coulson Lookalike (VIDEO)

He's definitely not Coulson.

Clark Gregg is playing a new character, Sarge, in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 6, and the trailer makes it clear that just because the actor is still around, the team isn't getting their leader back.

What Does the Disney Acquisition of Fox Mean for 'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D'? Could Marvel's other supporting players appear on the ABC series in light of the acquisition? The EPs weigh in.

"I'll never be the director Coulson was, but we can save other lives, and that's what we're going to do," Mack (Henry Simmons) says.

They're not going to have time to focus on their loss when Season 6 begins, not with another threat on the horizon, one with a very, very familiar face. Considering May (Ming-Na Wen) appears to have a head injury, we can't blame her for wondering if the person standing in front of her is Coulson.

But it's not. This is Sarge, and he and his people are dangerous. They likely destroyed their home (wherever that is), and Sarge "won't stop until he eliminates the whole planet."

That means it's up to the team formerly led by the man who shares a face with Sarge to stop him, and it sounds like May's going to have the hardest time adjusting. "The person that is in there is not the man that you loved," Daisy (Chloe Bennet) tells her.

Deke (Jeff Ward) is still around, and after seeing Daisy in action, of course he'd want her to protect him.

Speaking of Deke, one of his parents is currently MIA. The team lost Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) at the end of Season 5, but fortunately, there's a version of him cryogenically frozen in space. The only question is when he and Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) will be reunited.

Watch the trailer below to see how the team is going to deal with Sarge:

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Season 6 Premiere, Friday, May 10, 8/7c, ABC