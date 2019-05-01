TV News Roundup: 'Suits' and Spinoff Set Premiere Dates, Michael Chiklis Returns to TV & More
ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW WEDNESDAY TV NEWS:
Suits and Spinoff Pearson get back-to-back premieres
Fierce, focused and formidable. Jessica Pearson means business. #Pearson premieres July 17 on @USA_Network. pic.twitter.com/9IHxWzTjaq
— Pearson (@PearsonUSA) May 1, 2019
USA has set the final season premiere for Suits as well as the show's new spinoff, Pearson. Both series will premiere for the season beginning Wednesday, July 17. Suits will air at 9/8c while Pearson will follow at 10/9c on the network.
Big Mouth adds Ali Wong, Martin Short and Thandie Newton for Season 3
Netflix's crude cartoon comedy has added three new guest stars to its Season 3 roster. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ali Wong, Martin Short and Thandie Newton are among the newest voices to join Big Mouth.
'Big Mouth' Cast on How the 'Raunchy' Show Is 'Bigger Than Just Comedy' (VIDEO)
Nick Kroll, Jenny Slate, Fred Armisen, and more talk about how their own high school experiences sometimes wind up as themes.
Sex Education's cast returns to work for Season 2
ok it's official, Sex Education s2 filming has started. here's to more wanking and more heartwarming moments in equal measure. pic.twitter.com/0NBdJ57MzP
— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 1, 2019
Breakout comedy Sex Education has begun production on its second season for Netflix. The raunchy comedy starring Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield celebrated its return with a special table read video that Netflix shared on its UK & Ireland account. See their extreme reactions to the script in the clip above.
5 Surprising (and Unbelievable?) Netflix Ratings Reveals
From 'YOU' to 'Sex Education' to 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.'
Jaden Smith channels Kanye West for Omniverse
Showtime is teaming with Kanye West and Scooter Braun's SB Projects for a new half-hour anthology series titled Omniverse. According to Deadline, Omniverse will star Jaden Smith who will also executive produce. The series is said to explore the idea of perception with the first season focusing on Ego with Smith portraying an Alternate Reality Kanye West.
Kanye West Claims He Was 'Bullied' Over Trump Support at 'SNL'
He was wearing one a 'MAGA' hat onstage at the end of the show.
Michael Chiklis sets TV return with Coyote
The Shield's Michael Chiklis has booked his latest TV gig with Paramount Network's upcoming drama Coyote. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project will be executive produced by Chiklis along with Michelle MacLaren (Breaking Bad). The series follows US Border Patrol agent Ben Clemens who, on his final day before retiring, discovers an underground tunnel used to transport black market goods. This leads him on a mission to catch the one criminal that's evaded his grasp.