First Look: Rickie Fowler Teams Up With Justin Thomas for 'Driven' Season 2 (VIDEO)

Get an exclusive glimpse into the world of college golf's biggest rivals as Driven Season 2 tees off on Golf Channel Monday, May 6.

Season 1 of the documentary series followed the Oklahoma State Cowboys men's golf team as they captured the 2018 NCAA national championship. Season 2 will not only follow the Cowboys during the 2018-19 season as they look to defend their title, but it will also give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the Cowboys' top competition in the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers' men's golf teams.

PGA TOUR star Rickie Fowler (Main Event Productions), one of Oklahoma State’s most decorated players, returns as executive producer for Driven. The 2017 PGA Championship winner, Justin Thomas, a member of the 2013 Alabama Crimson Tide national championship team, partners with Fowler as co-executive producer for this season.

Check out a sneak peek at Driven Season 2 on Golf Channel:

“It has been a lot of fun partnering with Justin for Season 2 of Driven, highlighting the Alabama-Auburn rivalry within the world of college golf and my alma mater as we look to defend our national championship,” Fowler says. “We have been bouncing ideas off each other throughout the year, and we’re excited for viewers to see the game’s future stars and their dedication to college golf. Go Pokes!”

“Working with Rickie on Driven to showcase Alabama’s golf program and its rivalry with Auburn has reminded me why college sports are so great and how much fun I had playing golf for Alabama,” Thomas says. “Rickie and I have such a passion for college golf and our alma maters and we look forward to seeing this passion come to life with Driven. Roll Tide!”

Golf Channel will also debut companion series College Golf 101 immediately following the first three episodes of Driven Mondays at 9:30/8:30c. Hosted by Chantel McCabe, College Golf 101 counts down the top-10 most dominant college players (May 6), the top college teams (May 13) and the best college programs of all-time (May 20).

Watch an exclusive preview of College Golf 101:

Driven, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, May 6, 9/8c, Golf Channel

College Golf 101, Premiere, Monday, May 6, 9:30/8:30c, Golf Channel