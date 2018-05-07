First Look at Golf Channel & Rickie Fowler's 'Driven: Oklahoma State Cowboys' (VIDEO)

Tonight, Golf Channel presents a glimpse into one of the NCAA's elite golf programs with the new documentary series Driven: Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The four-part series is executive-produced by Oklahoma State alum and PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler, narrated by actor Josh Duhamel, and follows the OSU Cowboys men's golf team — currently ranked No. 1 in the country — as they compete through the 2017-18 regular season on their quest for the school's 11th NCAA national championship. To accomplish the feat, they'll have to beat their top rivals and reigning NCAA champs, the Oklahoma Sooners.

Check out an exclusive clip from Driven: Oklahoma State Cowboys:

As one of the top players to come out of OSU's storied golf program, Fowler and his Main Event Productions bring a unique perspective to the team's ongoing tradition of excellence.

"When I was asked to join on with Golf Channel and NBC with the Driven project, obviously it was kind of a no-brainer with the first show spotlighting Oklahoma State in Stillwater, something very close to me, a place that's like a second home, and a place without it, I probably wouldn't be in the same position I am today," Fowler says.

Driven: Oklahoma State Cowboys Schedule

Episode 1: Monday, May 7, 10/9c, Golf Channel

Episode 2: Monday, May 14, 10/9c, Golf Channel

Episode 3: Monday, May 21, 8/7c, Golf Channel

Episode 4: Saturday, June 16, 5/4c, NBC

It's also a rare glimpse into the highly competitive world of collegiate golf, which hasn't received the same media attention as other NCAA athletics.

"I think showing tournament golf and showing the guys playing is kind of a small portion of it, trying to show a little bit more of the camaraderie between teams but also the friendships on the team, how close the teams are, how much time the guys spend together on campus, going to class, working out, practicing," Fowler says.

"I think it's going to be a great recruiting tool for Oklahoma State, for OU, for other schools that get spotlighted in series like this down the road."