Will Arya Stark Kill Cersei Lannister or Be Killed? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 8, Episode 3 of Game of Thrones, "The Long Night."]

If you haven't seen Game of Thrones' most recent episode "The Long Night" yet, then turn back now, because we're about to theorize while referencing major spoilers.

After that incredible Night King defeat by Arya (Maisie Williams), there's a lot of thought going into what's next for the Starks and friends in Westeros as they square-up to take on King's Landing and Cersei (Lena Headey). Theories galore have been introduced, including one that speculates Arya will pull off a back-to-back kill by taking down the Lion Queen. There are also some who believe Arya's confidence will be her downfall against the current holder of the Iron Throne.

The strongest theory supporting Arya's killing of Cersei holds weight in what Melisandre (Carice van Houten) said to her for the second time during the Battle of Winterfell. "You said I'd shut many eyes forever. You were right about that, too," Arya told her.

"Brown eyes, green eyes, and blue eyes," Melisandre confirmed, which foreshadowed Arya's killing of the Night King. But there's been some speculation that the green eyes in that statement are a direct reference to Cersei herself. Considering Arya's kill list has been one of her biggest storylines throughout the series and the only remaining names — Cersei, The Mountain and Ilyn Payne — are all in King's Landing, we're willing to bet Westeros' deadliest assassin will pursue them.

As noted by many fans, Arya's notable kills of Walder Frey and the Night King check brown and blue eyes off of her list. Meanwhile, the green eyes could belong to Cersei, but they could also belong to Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen). He technically has green eyes, and considering the order of Melisandre's prediction — brown, green and blue — that idea would ring true chronologically. This would discredit the theory that Arya will kill Cersei.

But when looking at character descriptions from the books, Cersei's "emerald green eyes" seem like a much stronger candidate than Petyr Baelish's "grey-green eyes." Could Arya be the ultimate MVP of Game of Thrones by taking out not one, but two of its biggest baddies? There's a chance it really could happen, but as fans wish to see Cersei's brothers fulfill the deed it may not be Arya's kill to commit. Then again, Cersei's smugness is certainly on par with the Night King's, and we all saw where that landed him.

Meanwhile, other theories suggest that Arya will be killed in one of the final three episodes because fans can't have nice things. Some predict that Arya could die in her pursuit for Cersei. Whether it's at the hands of The Mountain or one of her other cronies will remain to be seen if that's the case, but if it does happen, we're sure the writers will go for the ultimate shock value a la Thrones' style.

As for theories about Arya dying, there's one common theory that seems to weave itself into Cersei's demise — that Arya will disguise herself as either Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) or Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) to kill her. This theory would mean one of the Lannister men wouldn't survive the series, as Arya's faces come from those who have perished.

But instead of the theory that Jaime's face is used by Arya to kill Cersei, what if Arya is disguised as Tyrion or Jaime thinking that Cersei will accept them — unaware she wants both her brothers dead and when she gets close enough Cersei strikes? This possibility would see Arya killed in disguise, but perhaps leaves Cersei's remaining brother with the chance to kill her.

It's tragic to say the least, but would offer enough fan satisfaction in seeing Cersei killed at the hands of a brother be it Tyrion or Jaime. Considering Arya's confidence following her Night King kill, she could be taken offguard by a trap laid out by Cersei. We all remember she's not afraid to take down parts of King's Landing to get rid of people in her way — consider the Sept explosion in Season 6 as exhibit A.

No matter the outcome, we have a feeling that one of these ladies won't come out of Season 8 alive — fingers crossed it's Cersei — but we want to hear from you. Do you think Melisandre's statement about green eyes holds the same weight that they did for the Night King? Or have fans been lulled into a false sense of security and the young Stark will perish — possibly at the hands of Cersei — before the end of Episode 6? Let us know in the poll below, and share your own thoughts in the comments below.

