Why 'The Bold Type' Is the Powerful Feminist Show We All Need

There’s no better time for a show about fierce working women than the present. Freeform’s The Bold Type is all about the powerful trio of Jane (Katie Stevens), Sutton (Meghann Fahy), and Kat (Aisha Dee) as they embark on the journey of independence and womanhood.

For the mighty group of friends, any challenge is an easy defeat. From dealing with the BRCA gene to accepting sexuality, The Bold Type takes it all on.

With an incredible powerhouse cast, including Melora Hardin as Jacqueline Carlyle, the editor-in-chief of Scarlet Magazine, the show’s fierce women lead a prime example of what feminism looks like. Inspired by Cosmopolitan, the women at Scarlet Magazine are exactly what the title says — bold.

To make the show even better, every episode’s playlist is full of only female or gender nonconforming musicians. You can check the playlist out on Spotify.

Sexual Consent

In season 3 of The Bold Type, Alex (Matt Ward) is snapped into reality when an old friend confesses that her viral article, titled ‘I Am Jeff’ is actually about Alex and how he pressured her into having sex when they were younger.

Alex, taken aback, had no idea that his actions had even caused a problem. The show handles this in an incredible way. Alex takes full responsibility and confesses in his own article that he is ‘Jeff,’ even though he is aware of the consequences of admitting this.

Taking the blame for something as serious as sexual assault isn’t something that happens often, so to see this on TV is an incredibly powerful move. We even get to see Alex contemplate every relationship he’s ever been in and asks Sutton if she felt pressured when her and Alex hooked up also.

It’s Egg-Freezing time (+ Women’s Healthcare)

Jane tests positive for a gene mutation called BRCA, which is the breast cancer causing mutation that Jane’s mother died from. Because of this, Jane is at risk and may not be able to have kids in the future.

Jane makes the decision to freeze her eggs, and we see her inject herself (with the help of Kat) with a needle in order to ensure that she can have children in the future. The topic of women’s healthcare and healthcare rights in general is an extremely important topic to discuss, and The Bold Type does a phenomenal job at bringing this discussion into the world.

Kat, on the other hand, had an abortion when she was twenty. She’s kept this a secret up until recently, when she decides she might want to run for office. Bringing abortion into the conversation is another discussion that just needs to happen, and there is no better time to bring it up than right now.

The Topic of Guns

Oh, Betsy. Sutton and Jane have different views on gun rights, and this becomes a tricky situation when Jane finds out that Sutton has been keeping a rifle — named Betsy — in their apartment.

Sutton gives Jane a better understanding of why she owns the rifle, and even takes her and Kat on a trip to her home town in Pennsylvania to shoot the rifle. In the end, Sutton respects Jane’s desire to get rid of the rifle, and Sutton turns the weapon into jewelry.

Sexuality & LGBT+

In the very beginning of The Bold Type, Kat comes to terms with her bisexuality, which is a huge deal for the LGBT+ community as a whole. Freeform is making strides with the topic of sexuality in other shows as well, like Good Trouble.

Sexuality in general is a major topic throughout the entire show, which is a great step towards ridding the stereotypes. Guest stars, like Sasha Velour and Betty Who, pump up the identity conversation even more.

Kat said it best. “It’s a great day to be queer.”

Overall Female Empowerment

Even though the show can sometimes be an unrealistic take on what it’s like to be a journalist living in New York City in your twenties, it really does empower its viewers. Kat, Jane and Sutton are the epitome of a strong female friendship, which is what all women need to see on their screen more often.

The best part is that The Bold Type remains inclusive of all women.

