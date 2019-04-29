Did a Dragon Die? Why Was It So Dark? 'Game of Thrones' Episode 3 Qs Answered

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 8, Episode 3 of Game of Thrones, "The Long Night."]

Game of Thrones finally brought the Battle of Winterfell to viewers with the third installment of Season 8, "The Long Night."

As promised, the battle was epic and delivered some serious twists, turns, and shockers. But even with the finality of it all, there's still a fight to be had as the survivors turn their attention to Cersei (Lena Headey) in King's Landing. Until that point in time arrives, we're taking a look at some of the major questions that arose from the Battle of Winterfell.

Did one of Daenerys' dragons die?

In the midst of the chaos of the battle, we see Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) overtaken by wights as they converge on her and her dragon, Drogon. Ultimately, the dragon flies away with unwanted passengers in tow and we couldn't help but wonder if he made it out alive. Rest assured through, after viewing the preview for next week's episode both Drogon and Rhaegal are seen flying above Winterfell as Sansa (Sophie Turner) looks on.

Why was the episode so dark?

A lot of viewers found themselves squinting at their televisions when the episode began and the biggest question was, why so dark? Well, when Melisandre (Carice van Houten) sauntered in for her big return it suddenly made sense as fire served as the main source of light. Also, when the dragons began their skyward battle against the Night King, the blue and orange flames illuminated the sky. Sure, it was still a little hazy, but the battle scenes were filmed entirely at night.

Where's Ghost?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jon's (Kit Harington) loyal dire wolf Ghost was at the frontline with Jorah (Iain Glen) during the evening's battle and many fans of the beloved animal were uncertain about his fate. Thankfully, at around the 18 second mark of the Episode 4 teaser, you can spot Ghost standing, alive and well, in the crowd at Winterfell.

Who died?

Probably the most important question for fans, but there were far less casualties than one may have expected heading into this extremely hyped episode. The unlucky dead? Theon (Alfie Allen), Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey), Edd (Ben Crompton), Beric (Richard Dormer), Jorah, Melisandre and of course, the Night King and his army.

Who lived?

Among the survivors are: Arya (Maisie Williams), Jon, Daenerys, Sansa, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Brienne (Gwendoline Christie), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson), Gendry (Joe Dempsie), Podrick (Daniel Portman), Varys (Conleth Hill), Samwell (John Bradley), Gilly (Hannah Murray), Little Sam, The Hound (Rory McCann), Davos (Liam Cunningham), Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright), Tormund (Kristofer Hivju), Drogon, Ghost, and Rhaegal.

