'Game of Thrones' Season 8: Who Is Still on Arya Stark's Kill List?

"Joffrey, Cersei, Walder Frey, Meryn Trant, Tywin Lannister, The Red Woman, Beric Dondarrion, Thoros of Myr, Ilyn Payne, The Mountain..." A girl has many names... on her list.

Arya Stark's (Maisie Williams) kill list from Game of Thrones has been a thing for some time now, but who is actually left on the list? Many of the names included are no longer plausible targets as they're dead, but the youngest Stark daughter still has a few people to scratch off.

Will the task be completed or will she meet her end in the Battle of Winterfell? Only time will tell, but we're taking a look at those who still have a target on their backs, and whether they're likely to be crossed-off or not.

We know she's not afraid to get her hands dirty like in the killing of Walder Frey (David Bradley) and the majority of the house in retaliation for their massacring of her family during the Red Wedding. Needless to say, we're not unconvinced that some of these names will meet their makers, whether it's at the hands of Arya's sword "Needle," or someone else. After all "Valar Marghulis" — all men must die.

"The Red Woman"

Arya hasn't seen Melisandre (Carice Van Houten) in years, but after "The Red Woman" took Gendry (Joe Dempsie) back in Season 3, she vowed to kill the witch. Before departing with Gendry, Arya confronted Melisandre saying that she would hurt him, but Melisandre instead prophesied, "I see a darkness in you. And in that darkness, eyes staring back at me — brown eyes, blue eyes, green eyes. Eyes you'll shut forever."

Melisandre wasn't wrong as Arya went on to kill many bad people over the course of the show. But it's the final words Melisandre speaks which leads us to believe that Arya may have her chance to extinguish the witch's light. "We will meet again," she told the then-young girl.

Cersei Lannister

Who doesn't want to kill Cersei (Lena Headey) in Westeros? The list for that is probably smaller than Arya's kill list at this point. But it makes sense why the woman who sits on the Iron Throne remains a top priority for Arya — she's responsible for a lot of her family's pain.

The main reason for Arya's lust for revenge? Cersei played a hand in allowing Arya's father Ned Stark (Sean Bean) to be killed. Considering she's one of the earliest names to make Arya's list, the kill would be awfully satisfying... if Cersei's brothers Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) don't beat her to the punch.

Ilyn Payne

This name is a no-brainer as Arya's list had to include the man who beheaded her father. Ilyn Payne (Wilko Johnson) was the man who swung Ned's neck-slicing sword, and it's a moment that changed Arya forever. Although he hasn't made an appearance since Season 4, Ilyn Payne is believed to be alive at this time. Could he be living on some borrowed time?

Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane

As if The Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) wasn't scary enough before his battle with Oberyn (Pedro Pascal) in Season 4, his zombified state could make it a challenge for even the skilled Arya to kill. He initially made the list for torturing Arya's friends at Harrenhal.

Beric Dondarrion

This follower of the Lord of Light wasn't on Arya's list initially, but when he sold Gendry to Melisandre in Season 3, you bet he was added to the roster. Of course, Gendry and Arya both seem to have cooled down over Beric's (Richard Dormer) actions. So while he isn't entirely free and clear, we're willing to bet this name will go uncrossed on her list.

Sandor "The Hound" Clegane

This name may be obsolete now, but when Arya was young she promised she'd kill him one day for murdering her friend "the butcher's boy." Now it's hard to believe that after all of their time together she'd turn on him like that. In fact, perhaps he'll be an ally to help her with the rest of the list? We'll have to wait and see, but The Hound would appear to be the safest name on Arya's list.

And while these names are the ones that still remain, who's to say that more won't be added? Now that Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) seems peeved over Jon's (Kit Harington) claim to the Throne, could the Mother of Dragons be joining the list above? Stay tuned, we're sure there are some shockers ahead.

Game of Thrones, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO