Kelly Clarkson to Perform 'Broken & Beautiful' on 'The Voice' Live Show

This week's live show of The Voice, airing Tuesday night, will feature a special performance from one of its coaches.

TV Insider has learned exclusively that Kelly Clarkson will be performing her new single, "Broken & Beautiful," from the UglyDolls soundtrack.

On Tuesday's episode of the top 24 eliminations, America will vote eight artists through and each coach will have one save. The final two Comeback Artists will perform live for a chance to re-enter the competition as part of the Top 13 through the Instant Save, with the support of the "Fifth Coach," Bebe Rexha. The winning artist will then choose which team they want to join.

The soundtrack for the animated musical comedy UglyDolls was released on Friday, and Clarkson stars as the lead character, Moxy. Her new single is co-written by P!NK alongside Johnny McDaid, Steve Mac, and Marshmello. Steve Mac and Marshmello produced the track.

The first look at the single's music video aired on Today Thursday. It stars Clarkson and her daughter, River Rose, with an animation of Moxy and a cameo of an "UglyDoll" version of Marshmello.

The Voice, Mondays, 8/7c, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC