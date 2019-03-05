'The Voice': John Legend & Kelly Clarkson Are Total Friendship Goals (VIDEO)

Sure, The Voice is billed as a music competition series, but behind the scenes, it's one big lovefest between the coaches — John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, in particular.

The duo, considered newbies next to vets Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, bring the song "Why Can't We Be Friends" to life as they bond on set. TV Insider has your exclusive look at their friendship with this special clip from the show's upcoming episode.

"Kelly and I have known each other over the years. We've spent a lot of time backstage together, we've really grown to love each other as singers and as people. I'm so excited to be working with Kelly again," John details.

And the love is mutual for Clarkson who gushes, "I was so excited when I learned that John was joining Season 16. He's a really really good dude."

Throughout the segment, the pair can't compliment each other enough, making fun of Shelton and Levine in the process. "This is friendship," Kelly says to her fellow coaches about herself and Legend.

Legend then adds, "Kelly is what you see on camera."

The show has dubbed this duo "Team Jelly." In the clip below, check out their friendship on full display.

The Voice, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC