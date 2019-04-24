‘The Voice’ Season 16: Meet the Top 24 (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Lisa Ramey
The Voice - Season 16
Shawn Sounds

Lisa Ramey

Team: John

The Voice - Season 16
Presley Tennant

Shawn Sounds

Team: John

The Voice - Season 16
Rod Stokes

Presley Tennant

Team: Kelly

The Voice - Season 16
Kendra Checketts

Rod Stokes

Team: Kelly

The Voice - Season 16
Carter Lloyd Horne

Kendra Checketts

Team: Blake

The Voice - Season 16
Oliv Blu

Carter Lloyd Horne

Team: Blake

The Voice - Season 16
Gyth Rigdon

Oliv Blu

Team: Blake

The Voice - Season 16
Kim Cherry

Gyth Rigdon

Team: Blake

The Voice - Season 16
Jej Vinson

Kim Cherry

Team: Blake

The Voice - Season 16
Rebecca Howell

Jej Vinson

Team: Kelly

The Voice - Season 16
Dexter Roberts

Rebecca Howell

Team: Kelly

The Voice - Season 16
Maelyn Jarmon

Dexter Roberts

Team: Blake

The Voice - Season 16
Jacob Maxwell

Maelyn Jarmon

Team: John

The Voice - Season 16
Betsy Ade

Jacob Maxwell

Team: John

The Voice - Season 16
Matthew Johnson

Betsy Ade

Team: Adam

The Voice - Season 16
Celia Babini

Matthew Johnson

Team: Kelly

The Voice - Season 16
Andrew Sevener

Celia Babini

Team: John

The Voice - Season 16
Mari

Andrew Sevener

Team: Blake

The Voice - Season 16
Domenic Haynes

Mari

Team: Adam

The Voice - Season 16
Abby Kasch

Domenic Haynes

Team: Adam

The Voice - Season 16
Kalvin Jarvis

Abby Kasch

Team: Kelly

The Voice - Season 16
Selkii

Kalvin Jarvis

Team: Adam

The Voice - Season 16
Jimmy Mowery

Selkii

Team: Blake

The Voice - Season 16
Chris Haston/NBC

Jimmy Mowery

Team: John

The Voice has unveiled its Top 24 for Season 16, and the competition is officially underway.

This year’s contestants who are being coached by Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton are sure to put their best foot forward heading into the live performances round, which will then lead to the show’s Top 13 reveal.

Until then, get acquainted with the faces of Season 16’s Top 24 by clicking through the gallery of images above, and don’t forget to tune in Monday, April 29, at 8/7c to see their performances.

The Voice, Mondays, 8/7c, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC

The Voice