5 'Game of Thrones' Theories Ranked From Most Realistic to Least

With a land as big as Westeros, Game of Thrones spawns an awful lot of fan theories, particularly when it comes to the show's final season.

While viewers get further into the season, more and more theories seem to arise, but not all sound so believable. Below we're taking a look at five popular theories and ranking them from most believable to flat-out ridiculous, beginning with the realistic.

And don't be fooled, each theory has their own evidence to back it up, but some are certainly more far-fetched than others.

1. Arya's Weapon Will Be Used to Kill the Zombified Viserion

Probably the most likely theory, Arya's (Maisie Williams) mysterious weapon — which we caught a glimpse of in Episode 2 of this final season — will be used to take down the dragon Viserion. Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) former dragon was killed by the Night King and then transformed, but only dragonglass can beat the dead, and it's clear whatever weapon Arya had Gendry (Joe Dempsie) make for her includes a long spear-like blade. We can easily see her launching the object into the air only to connect with the dragon in a fatal way.

2. The Dead Starks Will Rise to Help Fight the Night King

In a theory posed by professor Steven Attewell, the idea that the crypts of Winterfell will see the corpses come to life at the Night King's command is ludicrous. Instead, Attewell said, "I don't think the Starks of ages past, so focused on the coming of winter, buried their dead with iron swords because they were stupid men." Essentially, his theory suggests that the dead Starks will rise, but instead fight for the living, since the North was aware of the White Walkers' danger long before most of Westeros gave it a second thought.

And we're not going to lie, the theory has enough of a shock factor to make for good TV and debunks the almost obvious theory that the dead beneath Winterfell will attack those who wait in the crypts. Plus, it makes us optimistic for the future of some characters by giving the people of Winterfell better odds in the battle against the Night King's army.

3. The Night King Won't Be at the Battle of Winterfell

One theory that was suggested by reddit user u/qp0n claims that the Night King won't be at the big Battle of Winterfell during the April 28 episode. Instead, the theory implies that the Night King is heading for King's Landing to attack them by surprise and grow his army in order to overpower the troops in the North — he has an ice dragon now. Visions from past seasons that both Daenerys and Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) had foreshadow the possibility, and since we never saw the Night King with his army at the end of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," anything is possible.

4. Bran is the Night King

Okay, so this theory has been swirling for years and suggests that the youngest living Stark child could actually be the Night King, but we're not sold. Sure, Bran could have warged into the Night King, but being the Night King and himself at the same time would be impossible as a warg.

You can only inhabit one thing at a time, and if Bran were to inhabit the Night King's body, he could have gotten stuck, but his body in the present timeline wouldn't have recovered. Sure, he has the Night King's mark on his arm, but the lengths the show would have to go to in order to explain a correlation would be potentially too difficult for fans to understand. We're going with Bran's just a little weird and that's okay....

5. Tyrion is a Targaryen

This theory has been swirling around for a while, and although it's not entirely impossible, it just seems pretty ridiculous that a reveal like that would be made so close to the end of the series. Of course, there's a few things to back it up, like small statements made by Tyrion's (Peter Dinklage) siblings, his ability to get close to Dany's dragons, and the Targaryen's sigil depicting a three-headed-dragon — suggesting he's the third to Dany and Jon's (Kit Harington) trio. Sure, the theory adds another layer of drama, but we're not so sure it can be pulled off, nor are we sure that we'd want to see it happen.

Let us know what you think about these theories in the comments below and don't forget to tune into the final season of Game of Thrones, Sundays on HBO.

