'Game of Thrones': Where Is Melisandre in Season 8?

"The night is dark and full of terrors..." is a statement that can easily be applied to most storylines on Game of Thrones, but Melisandre (Carice van Houten) — aka "The Red Woman" — coined the term back in Season 2.

Sadly, for fans of this Lord of Light follower, she's been MIA since Episode 3 of Season 7, "The Queen's Justice." But she's popped up in the promotional material for the season, including the character posters in which she sits on the Iron Throne.

As the Battle of Winterfell approaches, we're wondering where Melisandre is now and how her absence could be a sign of things to come — particularly now that the living will face the dead in the ultimate fight.

While it was just last season that fans saw Melisandre, it's really been nearly two full years since she last graced screens. The scene in question took place between her and Varys (Conleth Hill), who stood on the cliffs at dragon stone as Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and crew arrived to appeal for Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) help.

"I wondered why you weren't there to meet our guests," Varys said to Melisandre at the time. "You begged us to summon the King in the North. Don't you want to see him again?" he asked.

But Melisandre avoided Jon, mostly because the last time she saw him, she was exiled from the North. This came after Davos (Liam Cunningham) revealed to him that she was responsible for burning Stannis Baratheon's (Stephen Dillane) daughter Shireen (Kerry Ingram). "I've done my part. I've brought ice and fire together," Melisandre replied to Varys.

But when Varys was unsatisfied with her response, she finally admitted that she and Jon aren't on good terms "because of mistakes I made." She also told Varys that "my time whispering in the ears of kings has come to an end."

So where did she run off to? She told Varys of her plans to head for Volantis and when he wished aloud that she'd stay there because she wouldn't be welcome in Westeros, it's what she said next that potentially foreshadows her Season 8 return.

"Oh, I will return dear Spider. One last time... I have to die in this strange country. Just like you."

This isn't the only time she's vowed to return — in Season 3, she told Arya (Maisie Williams) that "we will meet again," when the young girl confronted her about taking Gendry (Joe Dempsie). Considering her understanding of the world so far, we're willing to bet that these little promises are going to be fulfilled in some way this season.

Plus, would Davos' storyline be complete without a reunion between himself and Melisandre — his enemy? Perhaps she'll redeem herself for Shireen's death in some way by helping him. Either way, one thing is for certain, The Red Woman will return, the matter of when is what matters now.

Then again, we know she has a thing for nights that are "dark and full of terror" so the Battle of Winterfell may be in her cards yet. Find out how her story unfolds by tuning in Sundays on HBO, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Game of Thrones, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO