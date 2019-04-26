Taye Diggs on Why You Should Watch 'All American' Right Now (VIDEO)

Have you been seeking a new Friday Night Lights? Look no further than The CW's soapy and sexy sports drama, All American.

Inspired by the life of retired NFL player Spencer Paysinger, the series follows Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), a high school wide receiver and all-around football prodigy, who is recruited from his hometown of Crenshaw to play for the upper-class section of Los Angeles at Beverly High by Coach Billy Baker (played by Taye Diggs). Spencer even moves in with the Baker family to remain on the team, visiting his mom and little brother on weekends. In addition to drama both on and off the field, expect issues like racism, growing up with or without privilege, gang violence, substance abuse and more to be tackled in Season 1's 16 episodes.

The best part about this series, according to Diggs: "It's not the type of show where it's cookie cutter, where the coach makes all the right decisions and is the perfect example," he explains, adding, "These are adults and young people being faced with real-life situations."

Above is the trailer for Season 1, which wrapped on March 20, and is now available to stream on Netflix. The series also just got picked up for Season 2.

