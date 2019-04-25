'Station 19' Casts Patrick Duffy & Nyle DiMarco for Season 2 Finale

Station 19 has cast two key roles for the Season 2 finale.

ABC announced Thursday that Patrick Duffy (Dallas) and Nyle DiMarco (Dancing with the Stars) will be guest starring in the May 16 episode.

Duffy plays Terry, described as "a hard-working, salt of the earth type of guy who is scared of very little in life." Despite everything he's been through, he "doesn't flinch at the idea of going through more."

Terry's "seasoned, affable strength ... is helpful in the face of danger" and "instrumental" when he works with the Station 19 heroes in the finale. He's a generous and loving man whose confidence may be his downfall.

DiMarco plays Dylan, a brave and talented firefighter who has a very positive outlook and was born deaf. He's someone who has "proven over and over in his own life that what defines you is your heart and how you use it."

He's "fun and funny," as well as "easy to love and hard to forget." In fact, he'll be "very hard to forget" for one member of the station.

Station 19 is the spinoff of Grey's Anatomy that follows the lives of a group of Seattle firefighters. It stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, and Miguel Sandoval.

The ABC drama returns with new episodes on May 2, with a crossover event with Grey's Anatomy that sees the doctors of Grey Sloan treat one of Station 19's own.

Station 19, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC