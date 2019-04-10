'Grey's Anatomy' & 'Station 19' Set Next TGIT Crossover: Whose Life Is in Danger?

Get ready to buckle in for a bumpy (and likely emotional) ride during a Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 crossover on May 2.

ABC announced the two-hour event featuring the medical drama and its firefighter spinoff on Wednesday. And from the sound of things, the future of someone from Station 19 is in question.

It begins with Grey's Anatomy Season 15 Episode 23, "What I Did for Love," airing at 8/7c. "Maggie treats one of Station 19's own, and Jo learns a hard lesson," reads the episode's description. "Meanwhile, when working with a family seeking asylum, Meredith makes a call that could jeopardize her career."

Jaina Lee Ortiz (Andy), Jason George (Ben), Boris Kodjoe (Sullivan), and Brett Tucker (Ripley) of Station 19 guest star in the first hour.

The first photo (above) from the event shows Station 19's Andy and Ben alongside Grey's Anatomy's Maggie (Kelly McCreary) at Grey Sloan.

Then the action moves over to Station 19 in Season 2 Episode 15, "Always Ready," at 9/8c: "Following a deadly blaze inside a coffee beanery, the members of Station 19 find themselves on high alert as a beloved member of their team lands at Grey Sloan, leaving the future uncertain in the face of a life-threatening situation."

McCreary and Jake Borelli (Levi) of Grey's Anatomy guest star in the conclusion of the crossover.

The last TGIT crossover event (October 11, 21018) was beneficial for Station 19. It hit new series highs and featured its best-ever lead-in retention from Grey's Anatomy of 87 percent.

The series spun off from Grey's Anatomy and premiered on March 22, 2018. George's character moved over from Grey Sloan, and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) offered the new series' lead character, Andy, advice.

Whose life do you think will be on the line during this crossover? Sound off in the comments below.

Grey's Anatomy, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC

Station 19, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC