'American Gods' Finale Sneak Peek: Will Laura Moon & Queen Bilquis Lock Lips Again? (VIDEO)

Will they or won't they?

In truth, when we see Laura Moon (Emily Browning) — aka Dead Wife— and Queen Bilquis (Yetide Badaki) together these days, you can't help but wonder if they'll kiss once again as they did in a very sensual moment earlier this season. But, come on, this is Starz's American Gods so things are never that simple, right?

In fact, when the pair come together in Sunday's season finale (and, yes, the question does come up), their conversation quickly turns to bigger things — like where is Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane)? Is Mad Sweeney (Pablo Schreiber), who died in last week's episode, really dead? And what does all this have to do with Laura's ex, Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle).

Per usual, the show raises as many questions as it answers but that's part of the fun of the Neil Gaiman series, which has already been renewed for a third season.

Check out this exclusive clip, courtesy of Starz, to see what exactly Laura and Bilquis talk about...

American Gods, Sundays, 8/7c, Starz.