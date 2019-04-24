'Riverdale' Sneak Peek: Is This Josie's Swan Song? (VIDEO)

Well this should help La Bonne Nuit's Yelp score.

The hottest hangout in Riverdale is getting even steamier tonight when house siren Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) takes the stage for one of her slinky, so-Riverdale performances.

This time, it's a rendition of Amy Winehouse's "Back to Black" before what appears to be a full house of locals who probably have no idea that the place is run by a bunch of teens with no adult oversight and endless wardrobes.

Regardless, the number is a showcase for Murray's post-Pussycats purrfection.

And if the whole things feels a bit like a goodbye, what with all of the clips from Josie's past performances, you may be on to something. The release for this week's episode, entitled "Fear the Reaper," states that "Finally, Josie makes a big decision about her future."

And since we all know Murray is headed to Riverdale's New York-set spinoff Katy Keene if it gets picked up, this could be the moment our chanteuse realizes that her music career has a better chance of surviving (as does she!) in the Big Apple.

Riverdale, Wednesdays, 8/7c, The CW