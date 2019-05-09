6 Things to Know About 'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 6

Hope you liked last year's space-set season of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., because the show (starring, above, from left, Ming-Na Wen, Clark Gregg, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Henry Simmons, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Jeff Ward) travels even deeper into the galaxy for Season 6.

Here are six things to keep in mind:

The Action Picks up a Year Later

Engineer Fitz (De Caestecker) perished in the finale, but thanks to time travel, there's now an unharmed, cryogenically frozen version of him floating in deep space.

Not so lucky: leader Phil Coulson (Gregg), who suffered a slow death via poison. Giving the gang time to grieve was important, exec producer Jeffrey Bell explains. "If we picked right up, there would just be a lot of sadness."

The Team Is Splitting Up

One half, including Fitz's wife, Jemma Simmons (Henstridge), is on a mission to find his cryo-chamber among the stars; the others will be busy exploring mysterious anomalies on Earth.

Gregg Hasn't Left Completely

His menacing new character is called Sarge. "Where Coulson would never leave a man behind, Sarge really doesn't have a problem with that," Bell says. Yikes.

Mack (Simmons) Is Officially the Director of S.H.I.E.L.D.

And yes, that will change the dynamic of his relationship with girlfriend/fellow agent Yo-Yo (Cordova-Buckley).

Daisy (Bennet) Is Stronger Than Ever

As executive producer Jed Whedon puts it: "She's cranked her dial to 11." But can she continue to withstand romantic advances from Deke Shaw (Ward, now a series regular)?

This Year's Big Bad Sounds … Grim

"Something from somewhere else has come to Earth with bad intentions," teases Whedon. Bell goes a step further: "It is apocalyptic."

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Season Premiere, Friday, 8/7c, ABC