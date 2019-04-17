'Solo's Alden Ehrenreich to Lead USA's 'Brave New World'

Solo: A Star Wars Story's Alden Ehrenreich has been cast as the lead of USA's upcoming drama Brave New World.

Best known for his roles in Solo, Hail, Caesar! and Beautiful Creatures, Ehrenreich will headline the adaptation of the Aldous Huxley novel according to Deadline. The series, which was originally planned to air on Syfy, has been picked up to series at USA — a fellow NBCU network.

Brave New World's onscreen adaptation is being written by David Wiener, Grant Morrison and Brian Taylor. The 1932 novel upon which it's based depicts a future in which a utopian society has been achieved due to the prohibition of family, money, privacy, monogamy and history.

The story will follow New London citizens Bernard Marx and Lenina Crowne, who have only known the social order of their utopian society, a pharmaceutical known as Soma and instant gratification. When they decide to explore beyond their borders in the Savage Lands, they become tied up in rebellion.

Ultimately, Bernard and Lenina are saved by John the Savage — the character Ehrenreich will portray — who returns with them to New London. Upon his arrival in the New World, John the Savage threatens to topple New London's "perfect" society.

The series marks Ehrenereich's first major TV role. He previously appeared in one episode of both Supernatural and CSI. Brave New World will be executive produced by Wiener and Morrison along with Amblin TV's Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, meanwhile Taylor will executive produce the first episode.

Brave New World, TBA, USA