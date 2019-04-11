Jake Gyllenhaal Will Make His TV Debut in HBO Limited Series 'Lake Success'

If you're looking to see the Gyllenhaal siblings on television (though not together), look no further than HBO.

Jake Gyllenhaal will be leading the cast of a limited series based on Gary Shteyngart's Lake Success, The Hollywood Reporter announced Thursday. He will also serve as an executive producer with Riva Marker. The two started Nine Stories Productions in 2015.

Gyllenhaal will star as Barry Cohen, described as "a narcissistic, self-deluded and hilariously divorced-from-the-real-world hedge fund manager who flees his family, his past and the SEC on a cross-country bus ride in search of his college girlfriend and a last chance at romantic redemption."

He leaves his wife, Seema, and their autistic son in Manhattan, where she starts "a tragicomic love affair of her own."

Shteyngart and The Leftovers' Tom Spezialy will serve as showrunners and executive producers, in addition to writing the script. Gyllenhaal and Marker called the novel "a beautifully executed character study highlighting the depth of human contradiction and complication, set against the timely backdrop of America today" in a statement.

"We are thrilled to partner with HBO, who has consistently been home to some of the most exciting and acclaimed premium content over the past two decades," they added.

Gyllenhaal's sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, currently stars in The Deuce, which will be ending its run on HBO with Season 3. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

Jake Gyllenhaal most recently starred in Velvet Buzzsaw on Netflix and plays Quentin Beck/Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home, in theaters July 5. He previously starred in and produced Nightcrawler, End of Watch, Stronger, and Wildlife.

