'Game of Thrones': Where to Catch the First Clip of the New Season Before the Premiere

Game of Thrones' final season has remained shrouded in mystery ahead of its eighth and final season premiere, but that's about to change this Sunday.

No, we're not talking about the highly anticipated first episode airing at 9/8c on HBO. Instead, we're referring to CBS's 60 Minutes. The newsmagazine program is offering a behind the scenes look at the show during its Sunday broadcast as well as airing the first and only clip from the new season a couple of hours ahead of Thrones' return.

Correspondent Anderson Cooper leads the coverage as he speaks with the actors and producers of one of TV's most-talked about show. Among some of the episode's highlights besides the clip will be Cooper's visit of the Castle Black — you know, the place where Jon Snow served in the Night's Watch.

Also, Cooper's interviews will include author George R.R. Martin, producers Dan Weiss and David Benioff as well as actors Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and others. Follow Cooper and star Kit Harington as they take a look around the Northern Ireland warehouse where nearly every prop from the show is held including... Ned Stark's head.

Ahead of the 60 Minutes broadcast, the show has released a couple of clips including a peek at Cooper's walkabout with Harington. The reporter also braves the makeup chair to transform into a White Walker — the undead beings that threaten Westeros.

Check them out below and don't miss the first look at the show when 60 Minutes airs the exclusive clip Sunday, April 14.

60 Minutes, Sunday, April 14, 7/6c, CBS