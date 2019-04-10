See James Gandolfini's Son as Young Tony Soprano on Movie Prequel Set (PHOTOS)

It's time to put aside any lingering feelings you may still have about the Sopranos series finale and focus on the next (or previous?) chapter of Tony Soprano's (James Gandolfini) life.

We're looking to the past in the upcoming prequel film, Newark, from New Line and Warner Bros. and in theaters on September 25, 2020. It may be easier to do so with photos showing Michael Gandolfini on set as a younger version of his father's crime boss character.

The photos posted on social media Tuesday show Gandolfini in denim with The Walking Dead's Jon Bernthal, who is wearing a leather jacket. According to The Daily Mail, Gandolfini "was spotted climbing into a vintage car with Jon, before shooting a brooding look into the distance." Details have yet to be released about Bernthal's character.

A first look at Michael Gandolfini as Tony Soprano let’s goooo pic.twitter.com/6AdFs8WPdv — Justin Diamond (@justinddiamond) April 10, 2019

"Set in the era of the Newark riots in the '60s," the prequel movie "takes place when African-Americans and Italians of Newark were at each other's throats, and, when among the gangsters of each group, it became especially lethal," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I was interested in Newark and life in Newark at that time," creator David Chase told Deadline. "The thing that interested me most was Tony's boyhood. I was interested in exploring that."

The prequel also stars Ray Liotta, Vera Farmiga, Billy Magnussen, Corey Stoll, John Magaro, Alessandro Nivola and Leslie Odom Jr.. Details have yet to be revealed for most of the cast's characters.

Odom Jr.'s character "figures directly into [the African-American and Italian] conflict which involves Dickie Moltisanti (Nivola), who is the father of Tony Soprano's lieutenant Christopher."

Newark, Premieres, Wednesday, September 25, 2020, In Theaters