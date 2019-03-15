'Newark': All of the Details on the 'Sopranos' Prequel Film So Far

Steven Van Zandt as Silvio Dante, James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano and Tony Sirico as Paulie Walnuts in HBO's 'The Sopranos' series

More than a decade since The Sopranos abruptly cut to black, creator David Chase is taking us back to the New Jersey mob scene with a prequel film currently titled Newark.

It’s only been a week since that news broke, but we already have a ton of details on the New Line Cinema project. Keep reading, fans…

What’s it called?

Until recently, the film was titled The Many Saints of Newark. But now the working title is simply Newark, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s it about?

“Set in the era of the Newark riots in the '60s, the ensemble drama takes place when African-Americans and Italians of Newark were at each other's throats, and, when among the gangsters of each group, it became especially lethal,” the logline states.

Who stars in it?

The star-studded cast includes GoodFellas’ Ray Liotta, Bates Motel’s Vera Farmiga, Maniac’s Billy Magnussen, House of Cards’ Corey Stoll, The Punisher’s Jon Bernthal, The Umbrella Academy’s John Magaro, and American Hustle’s Alessandro Nivola.

According to Variety, Nivola will play Dickey Moltisanti, whom fans will recognize as the uncle of Michael Imperioli’s Sopranos character Christopher Moltisanti.

The most noteworthy cast member, however, is Michael Gandolfini — son of late Sopranos star James Gandolfini — who will portray a younger version of his father’s most iconic character, Tony Soprano, per Deadline.

Who wrote it?

Chase penned the script alongside Lawrence Conner, who wrote three episodes of the HBO series. The duo will also serve as producers.

Who will direct it?

Alan Taylor, who directed several Sopranos episodes and won an Emmy in the process, will helm Newark. He also directed the Mad Men pilot and the Game of Thrones Season 1 and Season 2 finales.

When will it hit theaters?

New Line says the film will be released on September 25, 2020.