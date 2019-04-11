Holly Robinson Peete Stars in Hallmark's 'Morning Show Mysteries: A Murder in Mind'

Billie Blessings (Robinson Peete) and her police detective friend Ian Jackson (Rick Fox) find their friendship blossoming into something more while in the middle of a murder investigation in Morning Show Mysteries: A Murder in Mind.

This Signature Mystery, based on the novel by Al Roker and Dick Lochte, debuts on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Saturday, April 13.

Katie Sanders (Hilary Jardine), a former server at Blessings Restaurant, gets her big break starring as the title character in the new TV drama Kelso’s Law. She’s then thrilled to be asked to co-host Wake Up West Coast with Billie to promote her new show, which is based on the real-life cases of attorney Hannah Kelso (Teryl Rothery), as told in a series of best-selling books.

Billie goes to Hannah’s lakeside house to talk with her, and she sees a shadowy figure racing out of the side gate. Out back, near the shoreline, Billie discovers the dead body of Hannah’s private investigator.

Ian Jackson is then called in to the investigation and Katie becomes the prime suspect after Ian discovers a pin she was wearing in the dirt outside Hannah’s house.



Making matters worse, blackmail is uncovered! Billie must sift through the mounting evidence – and list of suspects – to get to the truth and clear her friend’s name.

Morning Show Mysteries: A Murder in Mind, Premiere, Saturday, April 13, 9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries