'Young & the Restless' Brings Back Two of Neil Winters' Loves to Say Goodbye

Two of Kristoff St. John’s on-screen love interests are returning to The Young and the Restless as the show prepares to bid farewell to the late actor’s character, Neil Winters.

Julia Pace Mitchell, who played Neil’s one-time wife, Sofia, and mother of their son, Moses, and Angell Conwell, Neil’s girlfriend Leslie, will reprise their roles for the solemn occasion.

Both actresses will appear on Thursday, April 25.

Mitchell will also air on Friday, April 26.

