'Young & the Restless': Kristoff St. John's Friend Stan Shaw to Help Lay Neil Winters to Rest

Michael Maloney
Exclusive Sonja Flemming/CBS

Veteran actor Stan Shaw will appear as the Reverend at the funeral for Neil Winters (the late Kristoff St. John) on Thursday, April 25 on The Young and the Restless.

Stan Shaw as the Reverend on Young and the Restless (Michael Yarish / CBS)

Shaw and St. John were pals in real-life ever since the two appeared together in the iconic miniseries, Roots: The Next Generation in 1979.

St. John played a young Alex Haley. Shaw played the part of Will Palmer.

Kristoff St. John and Stan Shaw in Roots: The Next Generation in 1979 (ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images)

Shaw’s other credits include Criminal Minds, The X-Files, Heaven & Hell: North & South, Book III, and Wiseguy.

St. John passed away on February of this year from hypertrophic heart disease.

Young and the Restless, Weekdays, CBS