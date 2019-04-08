When Will 'Killing Eve' Season 2 Air in the U.K.?

The second season of Killing Eve just premiered on Sunday, April 7, for viewers in the United States, but fans in the U.K. won’t get to watch the BBC America show for at least a few months.

Despite the fact the award-winning drama earned 14 BAFTA TV nominations for its first season, it’s going to take awhile for the sophomore season to land across the pond due to television rights.

Because BBC America has exclusive rights to the show, the BBC won’t get the rights to Season 2 until it concludes in the U.S. on May 26.

"BBC America are playing it out in weekly episodes.This means we have to wait until BBC America have premiered all of the weekly episodes — which as commissioning broadcaster they are entitled to do — before we can begin our transmission, otherwise we would be premiering episodes before them,” a BBC spokesperson told The Guardian.

In fact, BBC intends to drop the entire second season as a box set on iPlayer once it’s done in America.

“The decision to make it a box set was based around how we thought audiences would enjoy the program. We are still experimenting with different release models and we know last time audiences really loved the fact we did this as a box set so they could binge,” the spokesperson shared.

The BBC has not revealed a release date for Season 2 just yet, but hopefully U.K. fans don’t have to wait six months like they did for the first season.

Killing Eve, Sundays, 8/7c, BBC America and AMC

