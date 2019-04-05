Adam Sandler Will Host 'Saturday Night Live' for the First Time

Saturday Night Live is welcoming a major alum back for the show's upcoming May 4 episode: Adam Sandler's been announced as host.

Sandler, who joined SNL in 1990 as a writer and appeared as a cast member from 1991 to 1995, created many memorable characters throughout that time. He'll return to Studio 8H for the first time as host.

"We are happy to welcome Adam back to SNL in what is sure to be a special night," said executive producer Lorne Michaels of the announcement. As some may remember, among Sandler's most popular sketches was his performance of the iconic "Chanukah Song."

Despite having made some appearances following his exit as a full-time cast member, it's been years since Sandler took part in an SNL episode. He went on to make many comedy films featuring fellow SNL cast members.

Joining Sandler on May 4 will be musical guest Shawn Mendes, who returns for his second time. Among the two stars' current/upcoming projects are Sandler's 100% Fresh comedy special, available now, and the upcoming film Murder Mystery — both on Netflix — as well as Mendes' headlining worldwide stadium and arena tour.

