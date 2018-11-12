5 Hopes For Chip & Joanna Gaines' Newly-Announced TV Network

We thought we were saying goodbye to Fixer Upper's Chip and Joanna Gaines for good when they announced their HGTV show was coming to an end last spring. But the Waco, Texas-based couple announced this week that they're returning to the small-screen in the very near future!

“We signed a non-disclosure and it said quote unquote you can tell your mother but that’s it. So mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement, we are coming back to television. You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you are going to see us, well, maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world, but we are excited to be back," Chip revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Magnolia spokesman, John Marsicano, confirmed the news on Sunday in the following statement: “We’re excited to share that we are currently in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle-focused media network for Magnolia. The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together, our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique, inspiring and family-friendly content.”

Meanwhile, the Discovery network added. “Discovery is thrilled to confirm that we are in exclusive talks with Chip and Joanna Gaines. The Gaines are exceptional people, true authentic storytellers and creative visionaries who will nourish millions of people with quality, family-friendly programming accessible on a 24/7 network and across all screens. Stay tuned... working out the final details... more to come soon!”

The couple's original home renovation and design series ran from 2013 to 2018, and followed the Gaines as they transformed homes and lives through their company, Magnolia. Over the years, Magnolia has expanded into quite the home empire, including lifestyle magazine The Magnolia Journal, the Magnolia Table restaurant, and the "Hearth and Hand" product line at Target. Plus, they created the Magnolia Market at the Silos, a shopping and dining compound.

As if their year wasn't busy enough, Chip and Joanna welcomed their fifth child, a son named Crew, in June 2018. The new baby joins older siblings Emmie Kay, 8; Duke, 9; Ella, 11; and Drake, 13.

With new Magnolia projects in development, here a few things we're hoping to see on the network:

1. Shopping With Jo

We need a show where we follow Jo on her multiple shopping trips to antique stores and old barns and see how she curates her collection and aesthetic. Fixer Upper fans know she keeps a wide range of pieces in a warehouse so she can grab something last minute to use in a re-design.

3. Family Time on the Farm

The Gaines' have kept their kids in the background of the show. It would be great to get to know them better and their many farm animals.

View this post on Instagram Sweet Emmie Kay.. always up for learning new things. #farmLife A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on Jul 26, 2018 at 4:50pm PDT

4. The Silos

We're dying to know about the inner workings of the compound. Plus, they could introduce some of the employees and even dig into their lives!

5. New Designers

What better place to meet some new people doing innovative things in home design than on this upcoming network?