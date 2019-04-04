Mother-Son Duo Combines Their Skills for Stunning Renos in HGTV's 'Mom & Me'

In the new HGTV series Mom & Me, Karrie Trowbridge claims the general contractor and designer roles, and 22-year-old son Tristan is her worksite muscle and protégé.

Together, they transform overlooked properties into one-of-a-kind homes, starting Saturday, April 6, with back-to-back, half-hour episodes.

Inspired by the majestic mountains and lush forests surrounding Bend, Oregon, the dynamic duo customizes comfortable and inviting living spaces for families using unique materials, including locally-sourced reclaimed wood, hand-painted tiles, steel shelving and concrete countertops.

The combination of Karrie’s experience and Tristan’s fresh perspective delivers beautiful results for their clients but, as can be expected with any mother and son, the two don’t always agree.

Through collaboration and compromise — and mom having the final say — the two work through their differences to complete beautifully renovated homes.

The premiere episode, "Goodbye ‘70s," features foster parents who task Karrie and Tristan with updating and improving the layout of their rural home. To create practical yet beautiful spaces, the mother and son build a family-friendly modern kitchen, update the 1970s-era bathroom and add bedrooms for the kids.

The ensuing episode, "Midcentury Mod," involves a young couple planning to start a family who enlists the two to renovate their entire midcentury modern home. The team reworks almost the full floor plan to create more functionality, as well as add a private master suite with a luxurious bath.

Mom & Me, Premieres, Saturday, April 6, 11/10c, HGTV