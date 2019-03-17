Grace Mitchell Makes Home Design Fun and Personal in HGTV's 'One of a Kind'

The always-interesting home renovator and interior designer Grace Mitchell and her colorful construction crew create eclectic and imaginative homes in and around Fort Worth in HGTV’s new reno series, One of a Kind.

“Anyone can have a house that’s catalog pretty, but a home should tell the story of the family that lives there,” says Mitchell. “My team and I take boring, outdated homes and give them personality and style.”

Mitchell listens to her clients, putting the family’s hobbies, passions, and memories into their home in a touching way. From turning love notes into custom wallpaper to creating a fiber optic ceiling to match a wedding night's sky, or wall art made from an antique car, every home's decor is unique and reflects the personalities of those who live there.

David Bromstad on Why He's the Real Winner of HGTV's 'My Lottery Dream Home' (VIDEO) A winner in his own right, the 'Design Star' champ is now helping folks who have seen their lives take a turn for the better.

The eight-episode season begins with Mitchell overhauling the living space for a family that has its roots in the ice cream industry. Design touches feature a whimsical ice cream parlor off the new modern kitchen and the incorporation of a custom backsplash sign that highlights their love for one another and their rich family history.

We can’t wait to see what comes next.

One of a Kind, Premieres, Tuesday, March 19, 10/9c, HGTV