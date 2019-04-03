Evan Peters Says No to the Next Season of 'American Horror Story'

Sorry, American Horror Story fans — it seems like Evan Peters won’t be returning for the ninth upcoming season.

The actor, who has appeared in all eight seasons of the FX show, revealed he’s taking a break from the series during an interview at WonderCon.

“No, I’m going to sit this one out,” he told Extra during the interview posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

Here is the video where Evan Peters told me he will not be returning to American Horror Story. This is the first time in nine seasons he will not be part of the show! #AHS pic.twitter.com/Eb30bXzMFR — crldsnts (@CandidlyCarlo) April 2, 2019

Peters has played a number of creepy characters in the anthology series, so it's understandable that he needs to take a break.

Creator Ryan Murphy has only revealed two people who will be in the ninth season — Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy and American Horror Story alum Emma Roberts.

In an interesting twist, Roberts recently ended her engagement to Peters and has began dating actor Garrett Hedlund. However, it’s unclear if that’s the reason Peters has decided to take a season off.

This also comes almost a year after Peters revealed how much playing villainous characters has taken a toll on him.

View this post on Instagram Nowhere to run. #AHSApocalypse A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx) on Sep 15, 2018 at 1:08pm PDT

“It’s just exhausting. It’s really mentally draining, and you don’t want to go to those places ever in your life. And so you have to go there for the scenes, and it ends up integrating it somehow into your life,” he told GQ in 2018.

“You’re in traffic and you find yourself screaming and you’re like, ‘What the hell? This isn’t who I am.'”